Scout media group introduces new leaders; Tarlac Scout to lead anew

More than a year since the launch of its publication, Scout media group is under new leadership with another Scout from Tarlac.

STA. CRUZ, Marinduque—An independent Scout media organization announced its new editorial board members during the closing ceremony of their 2nd Scout Journalism Skills Training on Friday, August 4 in Libmanan, Camarines Sur.

AMAPS, formerly known as the Amateur Media Association of Philippine Scouts, inducted its new set of officers and editorial board members during the #Kamalayaan2023, a four-day journalism training course dedicated for aspiring Scout-journalists.

During the third day of the said training, each participants undergone a qualifying examination for the editorial board positions.

A Scout from Tarlac Council topped the examination and was hailed as the new Editor-in-Chief of The Philippine Scout Tribune, AMAPS’ official publication.

Scout Franceine Rose Fernando is a Scout from Ramos National High School and an active member of AMAPS as well as its subsidiary organization, Scouts Against Sexual Harassment and Abuse (SASHA).

“As the new Editor-in-Chief of AMAPS, I am accepting the challenge of leading our fellow Scout-journalists to be the voice of the people and to fighting disinformation,” Fernando said.

She also said that disinformation has should have no place in our society and commits to doing her best in providing relative activities to their members and other Scouts to understand more about the fight against disinformation.

“As Scouts, we swore an oath to be trustworthy and it is our duty to protect our fellow citizens, especially the youth against lies and ensure that they will be provided with accurate and timely information,” she added.

The induction of officers was led by the then AMAPS Executive Director Khim Gamora.

Gamora challenged Fernando to uphold the constitution and principles of AMAPS, the code of ethics of journalism, and to actively defend press freedom.

“As the face and the voice of our publication, our organization, I challenge you to reaffirm your commitment in writing for the masses, upholding the highest standards of journalism, and defending our press freedom,” he said.

“It is your responsibility to be the living embodiment of a true Scout, of a journalist, true to our Scout Oath and Law,” Gamora added.

Fernando will now lead the three-year old Scout-led media organization until end of August next year. Here are the Scout journalists who are part of the new editorial board:

Editor-in-Chief: Franceine Rose Fernando, Tarlac Council

Associate Editor: Justine Jayvee Reyes, Parañaque Council

Managing Editor: Maria Elena Malvar, Marinduque Council

Creative Director: Angela Mae Eronico, Batangas Council

Assistant Managing Editor for Operations: Loren Geñorga, Camarines Sur Council

Assistant Managing Editor for Social Media: Angustia Danao, James L. Gordon Council

Assistant Managing Editor for Web: Mikael Jante Morales, James L. Gordon Council

Senior News Editor: Joseph Avaceña, Quirino Council

News Editor: Enriko Karlos Tangonan, Tarlac Council

News Editor: Christian Paul Batac, Camarines Sur Council



Features Editor: Arnold Jimenez, Pampanga Council

Deputy Features Editor: Ruby Antonio, Camarines Sur Council

Culture and Literary Editor: Marion Gale Valle, Cabanatuan City Council

Sports Editor: Jessa Nolasco, Camarines Sur Council

Graphics Editor: Shanel Bayate, Rizal Council

Fernando is the third female to lead the Scout media group and like her predecessor, the immediate past Editor-in-Chief Samantha Jauco—she came from Tarlac Council. Under the revised constitution and by-laws of the group, she will also serve as the president of AMAPS