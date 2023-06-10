Scout media group is back after hiatus; Announces 2nd Journalism Training

After a year of being inactive, AMAPS is ready to go back stronger.

The Amateur Media Association of Philippine Scouts (AMAPS), the first independent Scout media group, is back and announced their second Scout Journalism Skills Training to be conducted this year.

In a Facebook post, AMAPS said that they are now ready to go back and continue their fight against misinformation and defending press freedom.

In another announcement, they said that the second edition of Kamalayaan: Kalayaan ng Kamalayan will be conducted on August 1-4, 2023, in Libmanan, Camarines Sur with two additional courses.

“IT’S OFFICIAL! Kamalayaan 2023: 2nd Scout Journalism Skills Training will be conducted on 1-4 August 2023 in Libmanan, Camarines Sur! This year’s edition will feature 13 Journalism Courses including two new courses for a better and improved Kamalayaan 2023,” AMAPS said.

The event will be free and is open to members of AMAPS and its subsidiary organizations, Scouts Against Sexual Harassment, Abuse and Scouts Action for the Environment and for Scouts, AMAPS Community Scouting Unit Network, and for those Scouts interested in joining their groups.

The same with the previous edition, Kamalayaan 2023 also aims to mobilize the Scouts in fighting disinformation with facts.

In January 2022, the Amateur Media Association of Philippine Scouts launched the Kamalayaan: Kalayaan ng Kamalayan, a Scout Journalism Skills training that aims to promote social awareness and responsible community journalism among Scouts and to advance the journalism skills of the Scouts.

AMAPS is also member of #FactsFirsPH.