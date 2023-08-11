Second Scout journalism training launched; aims to fight misinformation

The first independent Scout media group conducted their second journalism skills training in a private resort in Libmanan, Camarines Sur on August 1-4, 2023.

AMAPS, formerly known as the Amateur Media Association of Philippine Scouts, a Scout led publication, organized a four-day journalism skills training dubbed as #Kamalayaan2023: 2nd Scout Journalism Skills Training at the Riverside Camp and Resort, San Isidro, Libmanan, Camarines Sur.

#Kamalayaan2023 is the second edition, yet first face-to-face journalism skills training organized by AMAPS, attended by 56 scouts from all over Luzon.

The four-day journalism training presented 13 journalism courses and one special course to cater the need of producing Scout-journalists.

Most of the speakers were from AMAPS that according to the then Executive Director Jan Khim Gamora, this is a proof of the success of the previous edition of the said journalism training for the Scouts.

“This is an actual proof that the Kamalayaan 2022 made a big impact for our Scouts, that this type of training is indeed necessary,” Gamora said.

“We contribute to nation-building not only by producing journalists but also by creating a new generation of teachers,” he added.

Prominent journalists like Ramon Tulfo and Jarius Bondoc were also present in the training to share their expertise and experiences about their field.

Tulfo was the instructor for the Opinion and Editorial Writing Course while Bondoc taught about Investigative Journalism.

‘Liberating consciousness, defending press freedom’

AMAPS first launched the journalism training in 2022 through teleconferencing applications and it lasted for four weekends.

Kamalayaan is playword from “Kalayaan” and “Kamalayan” which means freedom and consciousness.

In a speech given by Gamora, he said that the training aims to free the consciousness of the Scouts and let it grow.

“Dito, hindi natin kinukulong ang kaisipan ng kabataan, hinahayaan natin itong umunlad,” he said.

AMAPS is also known for its staunch in defending press freedom.

Former AMAPS President Win Sharm Cinco discussed Journalism Ethics and Principle as the second course of the training.

“In ethical journalism, it is a bedrock of a healthy media landscape, and it is vital in preserving the integrity of information given to the public,” Cinco said.

“Press freedom comes with a responsibility to uphold ethical standards,” she added.

At the end of the course, the participants committed to upholding the highest journalism ethics and to defending press freedom.

Fighting disinformation

#Kamalayaan2023 was also conducted to produce more Scout-journalists who are socially aware, an important factor in debunking lies and speaking in the interest of the people.

While providing the Scouts the knowledge and skills necessary to be good journalists, the training also guided the participants on how to be a critical reader and how to be an agent of truth.

“It’s our duty to help other people, so let’s help them have a voice, let’s help them have a representation in the community,” Gamora said.

A Scout is cheerful

The participants of the training attended to learn and develop the necessary knowledge, skills, and attitude to be a Scout-journalist, but the organizers made sure that having fun and building camaraderie is still part of the program.

On the third night of the training, participants and staff gathered and celebrated the training’s success with Taylor Swift Eras-themed socials night and the signature Mx. Kamalayaan.

Groups presented their yells, special numbers, and their candidate throughout the night and sang a number of the pop star’s famous songs.

Four Scouts vying for the title Mx. Kamalayaan 2023 presented themselves among the judges. A tie was declared between two Scouts from Olonga

po City.

Mikael Jante Villavicencio and Angustia Juelle Danao, Scouts from James L. Gordon Council, were crowned as Mx. Kamalayaan 2023.

‘Writing for the masses’

Throughout the training, the organizers said that the youth is a powerful force to drive change in the society.

In an interview with BicolDotPh, an alternative media organization resulted from a collaborative work of former ABS-CBN Bicol employees, #Kamalayaan2023 Project Officer Franceine Fernando said that Scouts are not isolated from other sectors.

“As Scouts, we are part of the youth sector and most importantly, we are the Filipino people. We are from the masses and we write for the masses,” Fernando said.

“It is also a way to advance the journalism skills of the Scouts for the improvement of our nation and our people,” she added.

The youth is a huge part of the society, it is important for the youth to express and make a difference through writing.

“It is very important to be aware and show that the youth, or these Scouts, are not just camping. We can also be part of taking the lead to free the press and society,” Fernando explained.

At the end of the training, the newly-elected editorial board also ratified the new Constitution and By-Laws (CBL) of the organization officially changing the name from Amateur Media Association of Philippine Scouts to AMAPS.

The new CBL also introduced the new logo and organizational structure of AMAPS. With contributions from Charles Batac and Koko Nimenzo.