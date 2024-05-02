Sixers bag OT win vs Knicks; Cavs slip past Magic; Bucks survive vs Pacers

76ers, Cavaliers, and Bucks secure wins in Game 5 of NBA Playoffs

SAN PEDRO, LAGUNA — In an exhilarating performance in the Eastern Conference, the 76ers, Cavaliers, and Bucks win their respective series over their opponents in Game 5 of the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, May 1.

The Philadelphia 76ers exhibited an outstanding play in overtime against the New York Knicks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers now lead the series vs Orlando Magic after breaking their 2-2 tie.

After surviving Game 4 without star players, the Milwaukee Bucks won Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers.

Maxey, 76ers survive OT win

With a 97-point tie over the New York Knicks in the regulation, the Philadelphia 76ers reigned supreme after an overtime win, 112-106.

During the 4th quarter, Sixers All-Star Tyrese Maxey made a 3-pointer plus a foul over Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson who contested his shot.

“We knew we had to get some threes up. I mean, I just tried to get a spot and raise and shoot. Thankfully he [Robinson] jumped, and I didn’t get my feet set right away to shoot it,” Maxey said in a postgame interview.

Following that possession, Maxey shocked the crowd after his 34-foot three-pointer to tie the game with 8.1 seconds away.

The game went overtime when Sixers’ Nicolas Batum blocked a 10-foot floating jump shot by Knicks’ Jalen Brunson.

During the overtime, Brunson scored the first 5 points, but was counterattacked by Maxey, Joel Embiid, and Kelly Oubre Jr. who scored 9 points for the team, 106-102.

With the game tied again at 106 points, Oubre Jr. made a tiebreaking 2-point layup to lead the Sixers.

The game ended with two successful free throws by Maxey, extending their playoff series versus the Knicks, 112-106.

Despite Brunson’s 40-point-6-assist game, the Knicks failed to finish the series, with now 3-2 series.

Embiid recorded a triple-double with 19 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists, along with 4 blocks and a steal.

Maxey scored a career-playoff high in points, with 46 points, including seven treys, and nine assists.

Cavs survive nail-biting game vs Magic

After a tight match, the Cleveland Cavaliers locked their Game 5 win against the Orlando Magic, 104-103.

Without Cavaliers’ center Jarrett Allen after a rib injury from the last game, the team played its cards for a tiebreaking game, hoping to gain the upper hand.

During the last quarter, Cavs’ Evan Mobley got the crowd cheering with his game-winning block against an attempted layup by Magic’s Franz Wagner with 5 seconds remaining on the game clock.

After Donovan Mitchell’s 2 made free throws, Banchero’s lucky 26-foot three-pointer delivered the final blow, but it was not enough to catch up, ending the game at 104-103.

Magic’s rising star Paolo Banchero gave everything to win with his 39 points, 4 assists, and 8 rebounds, but it was cut short for a win.

Banchero also accumulated a game-high 5 turnovers, making the team suffer across the game.

“It’s a balanced effort. It’s not going to be pretty. It’s the playoffs. You know, it’s going to look ugly. But we did a bunch of different things,” Mitchell said in an interview.

Mitchell scored 28 points, 2 assists, and 6 rebounds while Darius Garland added 23 points, 3 assists, and 3 rebounds, to contribute to their victory.

Mobley tallied a great defensive performance with 13 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks, to go with his 14 points and 4 assists.

Cleveland now leads the series again with 3-2 standing.

Bucks bag Game 5 vs Pacers

Despite the absence of NBA key players Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard due to separate injuries, the Milwaukee Bucks captured their second win against the Indiana Pacers.

During the second quarter, Bucks’ Khris Middleton pulls up a 26-foot corner three-pointer to start taking the lead, 33-35, as the Bucks continue to progress throughout the game.

“I wanted to come out to be aggressive. Set the tone. I’ve been in this position many times before. So just come out, be aggressive. I think that was just my main focus,” Middleton said in a postgame interview.

Middleton and Portis scored 29 points each, with Middleton gaining 12 rebounds and 5 assists, and Portis garnering 10 rebounds and 1 assist.

Patrick Beverly also led the team to victory, with his effective shots and assists during the first half of the game, to which he gained 13 points, 4 rebounds, 12 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block.

The Bucks are still trailing by 1 game to a record of 3-2 in favor of the Pacers.

They will face each other again on May 3, 2024, at 6:30 AM, with the Bucks looking to survive one more game, and the Pacers looking to close out the series.