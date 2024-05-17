Timberwolves crushes Nuggets in game six; Series now tied at 3-3 

BULAN, SORSOGON — The Minnesota Timberwolves unleashed a dominant performance to crush the Denver Nuggets, 115-70 in Game 6 in Target Center, Minneapolis this Friday, May 17.

Anthony Edwards led the game with 27 points. He showcased his scoring ability and determination to extend the series.

Jaden McDaniels contributed to their win with 21 points and played lockdown defense. Mike Conley added 13 points despite injury. While Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Naz Reid dominated the boards with a combined 38 rebounds.

Minnesota’s victory stifled the Nuggets, holding them to only 70 points. This was marked as the second-largest margin of victory by a team facing elimination in NBA history.

“Guys just believing in themselves. I think the last three games we were all down on ourselves,” Edwards said.

Edwards had a scare when he fell off in the third quarter, but he got back in the game and led the Wolves.

The raucous crowd fueled Minnesota’s energy, chanting “Wolves in seven” as the team pulled away in the second half.

The Wolves led a 24-0 run in the fourth quarter on the way to a staggering 50-point lead, a fitting follow-up to the 20-0 surge the starters led in the opening frame.

The Nuggets struggled throughout the game. With Nikola Jokic of 22 points, nine rebounds, and two assists, while Jamal Murray managed only 10 points on 4-for-18 shooting. Aaron Gordon had 12 points and eight rebounds, they were outscored 36-9 and were outrebounded 62-43 by the dominance of Wolves.

Murray, who had a 3-for-18 clunker in Game 2, tried everything from leaners, fadeaways, and spot-up 3-pointers. But he failed to cope with the aggressiveness of the Wolves.

“Speaking from experience, Game 6 is always the hardest,” said Murray.

Wolves’ explosive performance, combined with Edwards and McDaniels’ timely contributions and Conley’s return, set the stage for a thrilling Game 7 in Denver on Sunday, May 19, PHT.