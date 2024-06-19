VP Sara resigns from Marcos Cabinet; Roque says ‘the line has been drawn!’

QUIAPO, Manila — Vice President Sara Duterte has resigned from her position as the Secretary of the Department of Education, according to an announcement from Malacañang Palace on Wednesday, June 19.

According to Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Garafil, Duterte did not disclose the reason for her resignation.

She also stepped down from her role as the vice chair of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

“At 2:21 pm of 19 June 2024, Vice President Sara Duterte went to Malacañang and tendered her resignation as Member of the Cabinet, Secretary of the Department of Education and Vice Chairperson of the NTF-Elcac, effective 19 July 2024,” Garafil said.

“She declined to give a reason why. She will continue to serve as Vice President,” the PCO chief added.

Later in the day, Duterte held a press conference to address her resignation.

“Earlier today, June 19, 2024, I sought an audience with the president and tendered my resignation as the Secretary of Education effective July 19, 2024. I have given my 30-day notice to ensure the proper and orderly transition for the benefit of the next secretary,” Duterte said.

She assured the public that her decision was not a sign of weakness.

“Mga kababayan, ang aking pagbibitiw ay hindi lula ng kahinaan, kundi dala ng tunay na malasakit para sa ating mga guro at kabataang Pilipino. Bagamat hindi ako magpapatuloy na mamamahala sa kagawaran, patuloy pa rin nating itataguyod ang kalidad ng edukasyon na nararapat para sa Pilipino,” she added.

Former Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque commented on Duterte’s political move via Facebook post saying that “the line has been drawn.”

“Uniteam has formally been dissolved and she has just become the leader of the opposition,” Roque stated.

Duterte’s resignation follows her noticeable absence from President Marcos’ events in recent weeks.

She did not attend his departure ceremonies to Singapore and Brunei and was also absent from various law-signing ceremonies in Malacañang, including the signing of a law granting additional allowances to teachers.

The developments have raised many questions, but Duterte has chosen not to elaborate on her reasons for stepping down from her cabinet roles.

Despite resigning from the Cabinet, Duterte will continue to serve as Vice President of the Philippines. President Marcos has accepted her resignation from the two appointed positions.

The Palace statement thanked her for her service as Education Secretary and Vice Chair of the counterinsurgency task force.