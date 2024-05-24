House approved divorce bill on final reading; Sotto comments on its validity

BALAYAN, Batangas– House of Representatives approves the divorce bill, reinstituting absolute divorce in the country under thorough judicial process on Wednesday, May 22.

In the earlier announcement there were only 126 “yes” votes, 109 “no” notes, and 20 abstained from voting on House Bill No. 9349 or much known as the Absolute Divorce Act.

Former Senate President Vicente Sotto III claimed that the House of Representatives approved a bill with insufficient votes.

Sotto expected the votes for thumbs up on Divorce bill to be over the half of 255 lawmakers. He insisted that 128 votes were needed for approval instead of 126.

“House Bill No. 9349, or the Absolute Divorce Act, was approved with 126 lawmakers voting in the affirmative, 109 in the negative, and 20 abstentions,” Sotto said.

“Therefore, the motion is lost. Parliamentary rules need a majority of the quorum to [be] approved. Tsk tsk,” he added.

Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman, clapped back on Sotto.

“It seems former Senate president Sotto doesn’t know how to count. What we are counting here is the majority, well, the yes vote won over the no vote. We do not count the abstention because that has no vote, if it were a basketball game, the opponent lost, right?” Lagman said.

The bill passed on its third reading. This was two months after it was first introduced by the House of committee on population and family relations.

Lagman, the principal author of the draft bill cleared that HB No. 9349 does not recognize no-fault, quickie, drive-thru, email or notarial divorces.

“Limited and reasonable grounds for divorce and a petition will have to undergo judicial scrutiny in order to prevent abuse and collusion of the parties, which is penalized,” Lagman said.

Lagman dismissed the claims made by religious groups. They argued that the bill violates the value of marriage.

“It is for those who have just and valid causes to be adjudicated by the proper court. It is only an alternative remedy. And will not apply to the overwhelming majority of Filipino married couples who have enduring and loving marriages,” he said.

ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro showed support for Lagman.

“The divorce bill is not intended to harm the sanctity of marriage. Instead, it is an option for those extreme cases of domestic violence in which women are mostly affected,” he said.

Filipino lawmakers have shared their statements about the absolute divorce bill.

“Malaking bagay po ito sa mga divorce advocates. Lalo na sa mga kababaihang biktima ng domestic violence. Bibigyan natin ang kababaihan ng pagkakataon na makapagsimula muli. And let’s give their children a chance to grow up in a safe and loving environment,” said GABRIELA party-list Rep. Arlene Brosas.

“We see marriage as a social contract between two consenting adults. And the reason why I agree with divorce is that it would make it easier for the legal processes to apply for annulment, nullity of marriage. The absolute annulment under the family code – much easier and less costly for those who may avail of it,” 1st District Lanao Del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong said.

Though a greater portion of the House gave their approval for the absolute divorce bill. However, some lawmakers still disapprove of it.

“It is unnecessary, and it may run counter to the constitution,” said 6th District (Manila) Rep. Bienvenido Abante, Jr. Said.

However, on the same day, the Secretary General of the House of the Representatives made a clarification regarding the number of votes and was released on May 23.

According to the statement, the actual numbers are below:

131 lawmakers voted affirmative,

109 against, and

20 abstained.

“The earlier announced results [were] 126 in the affirmative, 109 in the negative and 20 abstention[s]. The rectification in the Records of the House will be done when Session resumes this July 2024,” the statement read.