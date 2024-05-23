Barangay chairperson of Buli, Muntinlupa killed by unidentified armed men

PARAÑAQUE CITY, Metro Manila — The chairperson of Barangay Buli in Muntinlupa was shot and killed by unidentified men riding a motorcycle on Wednesday, May 22.

The victim was identified by the Muntinlupa City Police as Barangay Chairperson Ronaldo “Kaok” Loresca.

According to reports and the police, he was shot at around 10:16 PM in front of a local shoes and apparel store at ML Quezon Street, Barangay Buli.

Loresca and his companions were seated in front of the store when two male suspects shot him without any apparent motive and fled towards the direction of Barangay Sucat, based on the initial investigation by the police.

One of the suspects was wearing a Joy Ride shirt and the other was wearing black t-shirt.

He was brought by the barangay ambulance to the Asian Hospital and Medical Center in Alabang after the incident.

His daughter, Aubrey Loresca, announced his passing on Facebook.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform that my beloved father, Kapitan Ronaldo “Kaok” Loresca has passes away on May 22, 2024,” she said in the post.

She also added that she and her family appreciate everyone who sends prayers, messages, and condelences.

Before the official announcement of the family, her daughter posted “#JUSTICEforKAPITANKAOK” joining the clamour for justice of the residents, friends, and families of the late chairperson.

Residents mourn

People who knew Chairperson Loresca posted messages reliving memories with him together and expressing condolences.

Nina Aguillon Cornella posted photos with Loresca in an earlier event he attended at a mall in Alabang saying that the last words he said were, “I love Buli.”

Frederick Vidal Lopena thanked the chairperson and described Loresca as someone who is easy to talk to.

The official Facebook page of Barangay Cupang in Muntinlupa sent their condolences and recognized the contributions of him through a Facebook post.

“Hindi maitatanggi ang kanyang puso sa serbisyo publiko at sa pagmamahal at malasakit niya hindi lamang sa kanyang nasasakupan, ngunit maging sa mga Muntinlupeño at taong nakasalamuha niya,” the post read.

Condemnation and call for justice

Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon released a statement condemning the killing of Loresca.

“Mariin kong kinukundena ang walang saysay na pagpatay sa kapwa ko lingkod bayan sa Muntinlupa na si Kapitan Ronaldo “Kaok” Loresca ng Barangay Buli,” Biazon said in the post.

He also said that he commanded the Operations Center to review CCTV footages of the city and for the police to expedite their investigation.

Biazon also said that violence has no place in the city.

“Walang puwang ang karahasan sa Muntinlupa; kinokondena ko ang karumal-dumal na pagpaslang kay Kap. Kaok Loresca,” he said.

“Hindi po natin titigilan ito hanggang makamit ang hustisya,” Biazon added.

Meanwhile, Muntinlupa City Councilor Atty. Raul Corro expressed his condemnation and call for justice on his official Facebook account.

In his post, he said that he strongly condemns the killing of Loresca and called for the Philippine National Police to make sure that the perpetrators will be held accountable not only for the family and relatives of Loresca, but also for the residents of Buli and Muntinlupa City.

According to the same post, he will file a resolution of condemnation on the city’s regular session.

“Maghahain po tayo ng isang resolusyon sa regular na session ng Sanggunian Panglungsod sa Lunes upang kondenahin ang kanyang pagpaslang,” Corro said in the post.

He also said that for a long time, no “political violence” happened in Muntinlupa City.

“Ang karahasan ay kailanman hindi natin pinahihintulutan sa Muntinlupa. Sa matagal na panahon walang nangyayaring “political violence” sa ating lungsod,” the statement read.

Earlier on Wednesday, Loresca attended engagements including the courtesy call of the new Muntinlupa City Police Chief at the Barangay Hall and the Gawad Ulirang Ina ng Muntinlupa 2024 at Ayala Malls South Park.

In a Facebook post of user Nickzer Protacio, Loresca was attending a birthday celebration of a certain Kagawad Gilbert earlier before he was killed.

Loresca was a re-electionist captain and recently won the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections last October.