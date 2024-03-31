Bicol Scouts elect representatives for the 2024 nationwide Scout forum

BULAN, Sorsogon—Scouts from the Bicol Region joined in the regional-wide parliamentary Scout forum at an elementary school in Daet, Camarines Norte on March 14-17.

Breaking previous records, there were 83 participants representing eight councils, including Sorsogon, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Mayon-Albay, Ligao City Associate, Iriga City, Masbate City, and Legazpi City Council, graced the 2024 Bicol Regional Scout Youth Forum (RSYF), marking the largest delegation to date, reflecting the growing engagement within the region’s Scouting Community.

Boy Scouts of the Philippines – Camarines Norte Council hosts this year’s regional forum at Daet Elementary School, which is also their first time joining such an event after years of having zero number of Senior Scouts.

Before the forum, participants underwent an online orientation of the basic parliamentary procedures and qualifications was conducted, spearheaded by the outgoing regional Scout representatives.

During Day Zero, participants from different councils arrived at by far the farthest location of the forum compared to the past years’ venue.

On March 15, the RSYF commenced with an opening program and was attended by Sctr. Arnulfo M. Balane, Schools Division Superintendent of Camarines Norte Cresito M. Morcillo, CESO V, Governor of Camarines Norte Hon. Ricarte P. Padilla, and Vice Governor Hon. Joseph V. Ascutia as to which they give their words of encouragement.

Moreover, the Organizing Committee Scribe and Scouts Against Sexual Harassment and Abuse, Cheyen A.Gimao, tackled the SASHA Advocacy and Safe From Harm to the participants.

As the plenary session started, the forum body strictly implemented the BSP National Office Memorandum No.37 s. 2023 or the Updated and Revised Scout Youth Forum Guidelines 2023.

According to the Organizing Committee, they are confident this year will be one of the best regional forums, clean of alliances and dirty politics.

As the second day of the forum hit, a case of theft was recorded within the venue, amounting to approximately Php14,500, prompt action was taken by the authorities to address the situation.

Additionally, afternoon of the same day, Regional Scout Representatives were elected among the 18 voting delegates across the region.

Vincent R. Luzon of Camarines Sur Council and Roldion Symone Gregorio from Ligao City Associate Council were elected as RSR 1 and 2, respectively, and will be part of the Regional Scouting Committee bringing with them the five resolutions crafted and passed by the Scouts.

Luzon expressed his gratitude to all the Scouts for their support and assured everyone that he would represent the region to the best of his abilities at the national level.

In an exclusive interview with Gregorio, he stated, “I will surely not let the Bicolano Scouts down for I will use my voice to be your voices and to amplify our scouting spirit, for the betterment of the scouting movement in our region and to the Philippines.”

Joining the two RSRs at the upcoming National Scout Youth Forum to be held in Bukidnon this April 17-19 will be Alessandra Gaby F. Gonzalo, Santos Robert B. Cooper, Aldrin Jewel M. Verdejo, Justine E. Dimaiwat, Vanessa Joyce S. Leona, and Liez Angela B. Lasap.

The event concluded with a closing program, followed by a social night to which Mr. and Ms. Bicol RSYF was conducted, adding a lighthearted competition among the Scouts.

Looking ahead, the Ligao City Associate Council eagerly anticipates hosting the next RSYF, aspiring to draw an even larger contingent of Scouts from across the Bicol Region.