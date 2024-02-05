Chan Lim Family launches 50th Painting Exhibit

To date, more than 9,200 people have participated in Chan Lim free community painting workshop in different SM Malls nationwide.

MANDALUYONG, Metro Manila—Chan Lim Family of Artists & Students inaugurates their 50th Painting Exhibit with more than 400 artworks by different artists at a mall in Mandaluyong City on Sunday, February 4.

In line with the celebration of the Chinese New Year, Chan Lim Family and SM launched a painting exhibit featuring Chinese artworks painted on umbrellas, plates, and tael made by clan members and students Chan Lim available for viewing by the public.

The exhibit features 460 artworks by 65 artists including the ones made by the family’s patriarch himself, Chan Lim, and his four sons, Alex, Felix, Rolex, and Jolex.

The launch was attended by several prominent figures including executives of SM Supermalls.

Christian Mathay, Assistant to the Vice President Operations of SM Supermalls described the exhibit as breathtaking beyond one’s imagination.

“What makes this exhibit more special is the collaboration of 65 talented artists making this the largest gathering of artistic minds in the history of Chan Lim’s exhibit,” Mathay said during the opening ceremony.

The Chan Lim family was represented by Alex Chan Lim, the eldest son of the family.

He recognized the presence of their artists and students coming from different parts of the Philippine including Cebu, Davao, and Zamboanga and is proud to present their 180 artworks done on umbrella.

Lim also looked back at their first exhibit with SM held at Cebu in 2011.

“Through the years, we [are] very happy that we were given this opportunity to show this wonderful culture around the Philippines,” he said in message to the audience.

He added that it was a great partnership to work with hardworking and talented people from the mall’s management.

The 50th exhibit of the Chan Lim Family required more than a year of preparation according to him as he extends gratitude to people who work with them along the way.

Aside from being artists, the Chan Lim siblings are all engineers and Scouts.

The event was also graced by SM Supermalls Senior VP for Marketing Jon-jon San Agustin and Grace Magno VP of Corporate Marketing.

The 50th Painting Exhibit of Chan Lim Family of Artists and Students can be visited at the Ground Level of SM Mega Fashion Mall until February 18.