Kobe Bryant Statue Unveiled: Two more in the works

The legacy of late Laker's Kobe Bryant was immortalized through a statue of one of his iconic basketball moments at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA.

BULAN, Sorsogon—Los Angeles Lakers unveiled a statue honoring the legacy of 2008 NBA MVP Kobe Bryant at the center of Star Plaza outside Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

Depicting an iconic moment from Bryant’s illustrious career, the 19-foot-tall, 4,000-pound bronze statue, crafted by sculptor Julie Rotblatt Amrany, immortalizes him wearing Jersey No. 8, gesturing skyward after his historic 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors on January 22, 2006.



Julie Rotblatt Amrany is known for creating the iconic Michael Jordan sculpture and other statues of legendary sports figures across MLB, MLS, NBA, WNBA, NHL, and NFL including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Beckham, Pat Tillman, Vince Lombardi, Ken Griffey Jr., Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Barry Sanders, Shaquille O’Neal, Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, A’ja Wilson, Gordie Howe, and Dirk Nowitzki.

Vanessa Bryant, widow of Kobe was present to grace the event.

“For the record, Kobe picked the pose you’re about to see, so if anyone has any issues with it, tough s—. It is what it is,” Vanessa said ahead of the reveal.

Bryant’s statue is surrounded by Larry O’Brien Trophies symbolizing the five Lakers championship during his 20-year career.

Per the Bryant family’s request, the statue features the names of all four Bryant daughters tattooed on the statue’s arm, even though three were yet to be born during Bryant’s historic 81-point game.

The statue was positioned on a triangular black base, paying homage to the famed triangle offense employed by former Lakers coach Phil Jackson and his assistant Tex Winter.

Bearing the inscription “KOBE BEAN BRYANT ‘Black Mamba’,” along with highlights from his illustrious 20-year NBA journey, it also features the box score from the historic 2006 game.

Engraved on the side of the base is a quote from Bryant: “Leave the game in a better state than you found it. And when your time comes to depart, leave behind a legacy.”

“The statue is a wonderful contradiction. It captures a person frozen in time. While at the same time acknowledges that the reason that there is a statue in the first place is because that person is timeless,” said Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, former Lakers player and one of the NBA’s 50 Greatest Players of All Time.

An 18-time NBA All-Star, Bryant concluded his career as the inaugural player in NBA annals to complete at least 20 seasons with one team, ranked as the fourth-highest scorer in NBA history, he amassed 33,643 points throughout his career.

Renowned for his ‘Mamba Mentality,’ he played a pivotal role in securing five NBA Championships (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010) for the Lakers and was bestowed with the Finals MVP accolade in 2009 and 2010.

Bryant is the seventh Lakers legend honored with a statue, joining the ranks of Elgin Baylor, Shaquille O’Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, and Chick Hearn.

Marking the first piece of three statues commemorating Bryant’s career, revealed on a date laden with meaning for those dear to Bryant and his daughter, Gianna — 2/8/24. This date symbolizes Kobe’s two jersey numbers (No. 8 and No. 24) and his daughter Gianna’s jersey number (No. 2).

The unmasking ceremony was hosted by veteran Lakers broadcaster, Stu Lantz with featured speeches by Vanessa Bryant, ex-Lakers coach Phil Jackson, Lakers icons Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Derek Fisher, and Los Angeles Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss.

A Quick Response code on the statue’s base directs fans to a brief tribute film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, narrated by Denzel Washington, and produced by Kevin Mann and Jake Pushinsky, commemorating every point scored by Bryant on the night of January 22, 2006.

Dozens of Lakers legends and hundreds of season ticket holders attended the unveiling ceremony.

“I never saw someone with Kobe’s ability light up a crowd, take a game on his back and change its outcome with his immense talent and sheer force of will. There is absolutely no one more fitting to be recognized here,” said President of Crypto.com Arena, Lee Zeidman.

At the event, Vanessa Bryant discloses forthcoming plans for two additional Kobe Bryant statues: one featuring his daughter Gianna and another portraying him donning jersey number 24.

As a lasting tribute to Bryant’s remarkable Lakers career, the statue stands as a destination for fans worldwide to reflect on his phenomenal basketball odyssey.

Bryant’s statue will be opened to the public starting at 10 A.M. PST this Friday, February 9.