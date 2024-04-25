Mavs, Pacers both even the series; Wolves takes 2-0 lead against Suns

BULAN, Sorsogon — In a thrilling NBA Playoff action, the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers managed to catch-up with their opponents with 1-1, while the Minnesota Timberwolves secured their second win on Wednesday, April 24.

The Mavericks and Pacers showcased their offensive and defensive grip, clinching a crucial victory in a tightly contested game.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves faced a formidable challenge against the Phoenix Suns but battled fiercely throughout the game, maintaining their standing.

As the playoff landscape continues to unfold, these three teams have set the stage for an exciting postseason journey, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next thrilling matchups.

Mavericks led over Clippers tight end

The Dallas Mavericks snatched a crucial win from the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of their best-of-seven series with 96-93 victory.

Led by the dynamic duo of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks bounced back from their Game 1 defeat to tie the series at 1-1, seizing home-court advantage from the Clippers.

Dončić exhibited his scoring prowess with a stellar 32-point performance, nine assists and six rebounds, while Kyrie Irving added 23 points with six assists and three steals to propel a hard-fought win for their team.

“Obviously it was a must-win, and everybody was locked in,” said P.J. Washington Jr. in a postgame interview, who contributed 18 crucial points for the Mavericks.

“They punched us in the mouth in Game 1 and we just wanted to respond,” he added.

The return of Kawhi Leonard ignited the Clippers against the Mavericks, earning 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals but was missing his usual rhythm as the Clippers dropped their Game 2 advantage.

“I felt good,” Leonard said. “We still got more games to play and more time to get better. Just keep trying to get a rhythm back.”

In a defensive battle that persisted until the final minutes, Clippers struggled to find their offensive rhythm, shooting 36.8% from the field and 26.7% from 3-point range, the Clippers faced an uphill battle against the Mavericks’ solid defense.

Throughout the game, the Mavericks maintained a lead, but the Clippers stayed within striking distance, seizing leads in every quarter.

Luka Dončić’s late-game tactics, including what appeared to be a game-sealing shot with just over a minute remaining, showcased his impact on the Mavericks’ triumph.

Despite trailing, the Clippers mounted a late surge, narrowing the gap to three points with 20 seconds left.

A buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Paul George added a dramatic touch to the final score, leaving the game closer than it seemed with 96-93.

Pacers coped with Bucks’ pace at 1-1

In Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, the Indiana Pacers bounced back from a tough loss in the opening game, managed to tie the series at 1-1.

Pascal Siakam continues to be the driving force behind the Pacers’ resurgence, clinching their first victory for post-season with a 17-point difference, a resounding 125-108 win.

Siakam finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, Tyrese Haliburton had 12 points and 12 assists, and Damian Lillard finished with 34 points.

Myles Turner showed aggression to finish the game with 22 points, six assists, seven rebounds, and three blocks.

“We’ve got to be the hungry team,” Siakam said, a former champion with the Toronto Raptors.

“We’ve got to be the team that’s coming in and wanting to show something. That’s the attitude that we’ve got to have against those guys, because they’ve done it before,” he added.

Despite a tight game in the last few minutes, the Pacers were able to hold on for the win with final score of 125-108, Indiana tied the series.

Timberwolves maintained momentum against Suns

Jaden McDaniels emerged as a force to be reckoned with for the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, leading his team to a decisive 105-93 victory maintaining their 2-0 lead in the series.

McDaniels showcased his career-best playoff performance, tallying 25 points while spearheading the Timberwolves’ stifling defensive effort.

Despite a formidable defensive strategy from the Suns, which limited Anthony Edwards to 15 points on 3-for-12 shooting, the Timberwolves found success through balanced scoring.

Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert each added 18 points, offsetting the defensive pressure exerted on Edwards.

“Everyone down the list has shown they’ll be willing to do whatever it takes to sacrifice whatever it is for betterment of the team,” said Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 12 points for the Wolves.

The Suns, led by Devin Booker’s 20 points and Kevin Durant’s 18, and sixth-man Eric Gordon 15 points, struggled to find their rhythm against the Timberwolves’ relentless defense.

With McDaniels leading the charge, the Timberwolves are poised to capitalize on their momentum and continue their quest for postseason success.

All of them are now heading to preparing for their third game in the postseason series with the following dates: