PNR pauses operations for NSCR Project: Five-year suspension worries commuters

LAGONOY, Camarines Sur—Commuters of the Philippine National Railways (PNR) expressed dismay as suspending operations in the National Capital Region (NCR) took effect for five years on Thursday, March 28.

The Governor Pascual to Tutuban and Tutuban to Alabang Station will halt its operations for the meantime.

This pause will give way for the construction of the North – South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Project. A rail line project spanning 147 kilometers that aims to reduce travel time for the routes between Clark, Pampanga and Calamba, Laguna to less than two hours.

In February 2023, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said that it will be five years before going back to its normal operations in Metro Manila.

As the transportation’s new route is expected to accommodate around 800,000 passengers a day once it has been finished, PNR General Manager Jeremy Regino of DOTr said that at least 20,000 regular PNR commuters will be affected along the process.

In an interview conducted by UNTV News and Rescue, a PNR commuter said, “Wala tayong magagawa, gano’n lang. Magjejeep na lang. Mas mabilis ito, eh at saka pagdating mo doon, malapit ka na sa uwian mo.”

Another respondent said, “Mahihirapan lahat ng sumasakay ng PNR kasi wala nang diretsong sasakyan, mata-traffic pa.”

This is because PNR provides mobility in the transport system without hassle as it has its own separate route.

A student named Zarette Saquing in the same interview said that she saves more by riding PNR, “Eto po kasi mura na, diretso pa. Kunwari ₱20.00, malayo na ‘yon eh.”

She added that in riding the LRT or MRT, the roundtrip fare costs ₱100.00, compared to the cheaper ₱40.00 in PNR.

According to them, they are now expecting to have lengthened trips as they will be riding different sorts of transportation.

In a separate interview conducted by ABS-CBN, a student also shared the same reason, that it is cheaper to ride in PNR.

“Okay lang, kaya lang, sakripisyo talaga”, said by another commuter of PNR for more than 10 years.

She said that they can’t do anything about it in which she believes that the suspension is a way for the field’s developments.

The stoppage will cause adjustments to the southern railway project and to the passengers as they look for alternative rides.

At the same time, one respondent said, “talagang maganda ‘yon para sa lahat kapag natapos, kaya lang matagal nga lang.”

Regino reported that the PNR is now fixing the Calamba to Legazpi City operation.

He assured that once finished, a safer and faster model will be ready for the passengers.

“Ang susunod na biyahe ng PNR makikita po ng ating mga kababayan ibang PNR na. Nasa taas na po, elevated na po, katulad ng Line 1, Line 2, at Line 3,” he said.

“Mas mabilis, mas modelo. Hindi na po mechanical kundi electric trains na po”, he added.

The DOTr and the LTFRB will provide alternative bus routes for the affected NCR commuters and according to a report of the Philippine Information Agency (PIA), the bus routes will adapt LTFRB’s public bus fare.

Commuters will pay ₱15.00 for the first five kilometers and additional ₱2.26 per succeeding kilometers.