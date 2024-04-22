Sandro’s Nook and the Chamber of Secrets

“Ah, books. A magic beyond all we do here!"

This World Book Day, let me share my journey to discovering a literary gem hiding in plain sight of the Southies.

It was a not a normal weeknight for me as I was preparing for my college entrance examination in two universities in Manila by the weekend. I felt tired, leaned on my chair, and picked up my phone to relax myself by watching short form videos.

As I was scrolling through reels full of cats, dogs, and coffee, one video caught my attention—it was a video about a hidden coffee shop in Muntinlupa.

I quickly got up and checked my schedule, that weekend is certainly full as I have two examinations and a camping to attend to. But as someone who loves coffees and teas, who is eager to try something new and alternatives to coffee shops targeted for consumer boycotts due to their support in the genocide of Palestinians, this really got my attention.

A HIDDEN COFFEE SHOP INSIDE A BOOKSTORE? I CAN NOT NOT GO HERE.

Since it is just near our office, I came to check it out on a Saturday night. And guess what, there’s more to Sandro’s Nook than just being a bookstore hiding a café.

Expectations

It was really the “Hidden Café inside a bookstore” hype that brought me to the location. I admit, I was in awe when I saw the unique storefront, but I went directly to the back through a door concealed as a fully functioning bookshelf.

I went there to have a sip of a drink and maybe some snacks. My mind was so focused on getting inside the café that I did not bother to stop by and check the books in front of me. Of course I got a drink, a special request mixing Kiwi and Strawberry as my Fruitea. That was definitely not on the menu, but the barista took the challenge to make that deliciously sweet drink.

I was in the middle of my drink, and having difficulty in browsing my social media when I felt and thought that for me to relax and take a rest from the stress outside is to be with myself, enjoy my drink, and read a book.

That is when I realized that having a coffee shop and a library makes sense. But the curious cat in me decided to finish my drink first so I could spend more time in the bookstore just outside the café’s wall.

The journey to the unknown

Since all the videos I saw about the place were about the “hidden coffeeshop”, I really had no idea what to expect or what to do when I visited the nook.

Again, I went to the place for a good relaxing drink, but when I stepped outside café and entered the nook, leaving the cozy ambiance of the café, I found myself in a whole new world.

I was immediately immersed in the world of literature. The things I did not notice when I first came in called upon me. The space was dimly lit, with shelves from the floor to the ceiling, some movable shelves at the center of the space, filled with books of various genres. I felt a rush of excitement as I realized, this bookstore was not just a passage to the hidden café, it was a different world—a haven for book lovers.

The place was greatly inspired by Harry Potter with from decorations to font styles used, and you can definitely see the large collection of Harry Potter books in different versions and styles.

But is she really a Potterhead? Before we delve into my experience, let us talk about who is the visionary behind this concept and more.

The woman behind Sandro

I personally had a one-on-one talk with the owner and the founder of Sandro’s Nook, Atty R. as she preferred to be called.

Atty R. is a Chief Girl Scout medalist—a person living by the Girl Scout Promise and Law—is a practicing lawyer and is the woman behind Sandro, the person and the nook itself.

According to her, the name “Sandro’s Nook” is named after her son, Sandro. It started in November 2023 together with the café owned by her high school friend.

The idea of having a bookstore with a hidden café is the idea of both of them. Her friend wanted to own a milk tea shop and she was helping her friend to look for a location when she looked at her books gathering dust and turning yellow.

Since her son is just six years old, the books will just go old and will not be utilized by her kid yet.

Understanding the struggle of the underprivileged

According to her, when she goes to bigger bookstores, she can find herself at the children and teenagers sitting at the bookstores reading some books just to be reprimanded and stopped by the security personnel or the staff.

Seeing privileged people who can afford to buy books from bigger bookstores, it came to her, “Paano ko kaya ishe-share yung mga books ko? (How can I share my books?)”

Coming from this realization, Atty R tried to put up a book tiangge or a stall flea market style in front of the Muntinlupa City Hall every 15th and 30th of the month and to her surprise, a lot of students were interested in buying affordable books.

The conception

After a few times of setting up the tiangge, she talked to her friend and brought the idea of putting up the business of bookstore and a café together since putting up this thrift bookshop is not profitable enough to suffice its daily operational expenses including rents.

That is when the idea became a reality, and she started putting her advocacy to work.

The magic is in the advocacy

The heart of Sandro’s Nook through a powerful advocacy rooted in providing access to literature for the underprivileged, particularly students. Atty. R’s vision exceeds beyond commerce; staying through its commitment to empowering young minds through books, Sandro’s Nook transform this vision into action.

Second-hand books at a fair price

Walking into Sandro’s Nook is like entering a treasure chest of literature gems, each waiting to be discovered and bought by new owners at a fraction of the original cost.

As I browsed through the shelves, I was struck by the incredible value offered—books of very good quality priced for as low as Php 120.00, I even bought a hardback book for only Php 200.00.

This stands in evident contrast to the hefty price tags found in corporate bookstores, where purchasing new books often feels like a luxury. Sandro’s Nook not only makes reading more accessible but also ensures that these books find new homes instead of gathering dust on shelves.

An abundance of selections

Sandro’s Nook boasts a wide array of book genres and topics, catering to diverse tastes and interest. For students like me, this wealth of options is a godsent, especially considering the high costs associated with educational materials.

Self-help books, in particular, hold immense value in our academic and personal journey, yet acquiring them can feel like a grueling task. The Nook bridges this gap by offering extensive selection of self-help literature at affordable prices, empowering us to navigate personal challenges and strive for self-improvement.

Be a judge of a movie by its book

One of the most delightful discoveries at Sandro’s Nook is the opportunity to delve into a beloved book series at a “student’s price”. I was shocked to find myself walking away with ten “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books for a mere Php 1580.00—a steal by any measure.

What’s more, Sandro’s Nook sweetens the deal with a loyalty program (NO MEMBERSHIP REQUIRED!) that rewards avid readers and repeat customers; purchase ten books and you’ll receive a Php 200.00 worth book of your choice for free. If your chosen book costs more, treat that amount as a discount.

Beyond these literary treasures, the bookstore also offers novelizations of popular movie franchises including Twilight Saga, Harry Potter (some are member-exclusive); inviting readers to explore the rich tapestry of storytelling beyond silver screen.

Meet a lot of like-minded people

This local book thrift shop does not sell online as it promotes fact-to-face interaction between them and their customers, but most importantly, keeping the book reading community alive by hosting book reading nights at their stores on Saturdays, 10am to 12nn.

It is great to know to that there are still businesses which value genuine connections and promoting interactions between bibliophiles from all walks of life to come together and celebrate their love for literature.

These gatherings not only enrich the reading experience but also create opportunities to forge lasting friendships with like-minded individuals who share your passion of books.

Sustaining an advocacy-driven bookstore

Ensuring the continuity of an advocacy-driven bookstore like Sandro’s Nook requires more than just passion. It demands practical strategies to navigate the ins and outs of operational costs while staying true to its mission of providing accessible literature to those in need.

Quoting Atty. R, they are not “ROI-driven” type of bookstore, and they care more about helping the people in needs of access to these books. In two different ways, they are trying to sustain their business model and cover the costs of rental, utilities, and wages.

Membership

Though it may not be required to purchase a book, being part of Sandro’s Nook membership program benefits you more than them.

For a nominal fee of Php 350.00 or Php 600.00 per year—a mere “piso” or “dos” pesos daily membership—members gain access to different advantages. By becoming a patron, you do not only contribute to sustainability of the bookstore, but they also enjoy perks such as book rentals, discounts, and access to exclusive events. This is a great investment for your own reading journey.

Book Rentals

In addition to book sales, rental services for books that may not be easy to find or may be a brand new one that is there so people can read it for affordable cost without the need of buying it and paying for a large price.

Members can access a diverse selection of titles for a minimal fee with prices starting at Php 70.00 for a 15-day rental period. This option is particularly beneficial for students seeking references or research materials for short-term projects, providing access to essential resources without the burden of ownership.

By offering this option, Sandro’s nook ensures that literature remains accessible to all, regardless of financial constraints.

Here are the membership plans and the benefits it entails.

Overall experience

I have never thought that I would have written an article about Sandro’s Nook since I went there because the “hidden café” hype, but the fact that you are reading this right now is a proof that there are reasons for you to visit and support Sandro’s Nook.

It's easy to get there as it is searchable via navigation apps, but for those who are going there without their own cars (like me), you may go there by riding a jeepney.