Scout media groups unveils new logo; ‘Old logo is not us anymore’

AMAPS changed its official logo following the organization’s revamp as a full-pledge news media group.

RAMOS, Tarlac—The independent Scout media group announced its change of official logo as part of its revamp to a full-pledged news media group during the closing ceremony of their second journalism training at Libmanan, Camarines Sur last August 4, 2023.

AMAPS adopted and unveiled the new logo during the revision and ratification of the organization constitution and by-laws, led by the newly inducted Editorial Board.

According to Khim Gamora, the immediate past executive director of the Amateur Media Association of Philippine Scouts, the newly unveiled logo consists of a peacock-inspired quill which symbolizes the writing passion of its members; and a trefoil that serves as the tip of the quill, to represent the ideals of the Scouting movement, in which both elements were taken from the previous logos of AMAPS and the Philippine Scout Tribune.

“Pinagsama namin ‘yung colors ng AMAPS at ‘yung logo ng Tribune. It’s a quill na may trefoil [sa dulo]; the quill, may color ng red, orange and blue (We merged the colors and the logo of the Tribune. It’s a quill with a trefoil as its tip; the quill has the colors of red, orange, and blue),” Gamora said of the new logo.

According to him, the color red represents courage in journalism and of the journalists; blue for independent views; orange for the energy of the youth, and; black for the organization’s stand to defend press freedom.

“Red represents […] the courage we have as journalists. Blue represents our independence […] hindi tayo dapat naaapektuhan or nakokontrol ng kahit sino; meron tayong press freedom (we should not be affected or controlled by anyone; we have press freedom),” Gamora said.

“Orange […] represents the enthusiasm of the youth, na tayo, gusto natin ng pagbabago [sa ating lipunan] (we wanted to facilitate change in our society),” he added.

Gamora also stated that the color black represents the call to defend press freedom, noting that the organization shares in the common cause of journalists in fighting for this freedom.

The announcement was later on followed by the ratification of their new constitution and by-laws by the newly-inducted editorial board members together with Gamora as part of the committee that wrote the previous.

The revised constitution and by-laws of AMAPS presented allowed variations of their new logo which allows them to participate in campaigns such as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, #OrangeTheWorld, and Pride Month.

Three allowed color variations of AMAPS includes their campaign for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, #OrangeTheWorld, and Pride Month. Contributed photo/Fernando

AMAPS was established in 2020 and is the first independent Scout-led media organization in the country.

According to their website, the organization was originally established by their founders to provide Scouts from all over the country with the latest Philippine Scouting news and entertainment, and share Scouting ideals, culture, tradition, and heritage to the youth.

AMAPS was composed of two groups: the now independent Pinoy Scout TV, which was its entertainment arm, and the Philippine Scout Press Corps—later renamed the Philippine Scout Tribune—as its news and current affairs section.

Starting this new editorial year 2023-2024, AMAPS is now an full-pledged news media organization, that will focus on publishing up to date news and relevant articles on Scouting, the youth, press freedom, human rights, and other social issues.

According to Gamora, the old logo does not represent the new AMAPS anymore and is the main reason in this major revamp of the organization.