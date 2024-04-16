Transport groups vow to continue fight against PUV Modernization

BULAN, Sorsogon—Transport groups Samahang Manibela Mananakay at Nagkaisang Terminal ng Transportasyon (MANIBELA) and Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (PISTON) called out the government on the first day of their planned two-day transport strike protest in Mabuhay Rotonda, Quezon City on Monday, April 15.

The transport strike caravan aimed to oppose the April 30 deadline for the consolidation of public jeepney drivers and operators after it was declared as final by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

MANIBELA President Mar Valbuena said that there were approximately 8,000 jeepney drivers and operators who joined the vigil of the transport strike to protest against the consolidation in Welcome Rotonda.

Valbuena also expressed his reactions on the April 30 deadline as he castigated the government for the unjust treatment towards the jeepney drivers and operators.

“Ang gobyerno walang ibang ginagawa kun’di maliitin ang taumbayan. Lagi na lang pamamaliit, pang-aalipusta, at pagyurak sa ating mga karapatan at ating mga ginagawang pakikipaglaban,” he added.

PISTON Deputy Secretary-General Ruben Baylon emphasized that the consolidation is not what the drivers and operators need but will only serve the interest of the corporate monopoly.

“Ang konsolidasyon ay buntuhang pagbigay doon sa mga foreign investors, doon sa mga corporate monopoly na mga mamumuhunan sa public service,” Baylon added.

Furthermore, Gabriela Partylist Representative Arlene Brosas and Raoul Manuel of Kabataan Partylist joined hands with the jeepney drivers and operators on their strike to show their support and opposition following the deadline of consolidation on their vigil at Mabuhay Rotonda.

“Lahat tayo apektado dito. Hindi lang yung mga mayayaman na kayang bumili ng sasakyan. Kung hindi tayo [ring] mahihirap,” Brosas said.

In addition, Manuel also voiced out that the PUV Modernization Program is not the solution to the impending issues on the country’s transportation.

“Sa maraming beses pinakita ng administrasyon na ito, takot siya sa pagsama ng mamamayan. Ayaw niya makinig sa mga mamamayan na gusto natin ang maayos na transport, hindi ang PUV Modernization Program,” he stated..

Meanwhile, President Marcos already asserted that the deadline for the franchise consolidation is final and will not be further extended.

With that, Land Transportation Office (LTO) reminded the jeepney drivers and operators that after the April 30 deadline, all jeepneys that will not consolidate will be classified as colorum to which has a punishment of up to 6-year jail, fine of 2 million pesos, and impoundment of the colorum vehicle.

On the other hand, Ka Bong of PISTON said that they will not stop providing transport services to the public even after the franchise consolidation deadline amidst the memorandum circular movement by the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

The PUV Modernization Program of the government started in 2017 and aimed to implement a comprehensive modernization of road public vehicles including jeepneys and buses emphasizing the replacement of older vehicles with those meeting Euro 4 emissions standards.