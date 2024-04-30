Wolves sweep Suns; Edwards and Towns shine in dominant victory

Timberwolves sweep Suns, advance to next round; Pacers take commanding lead over Bucks; Knicks lead 76ers 3-1; Clippers tie series with Mavericks

BULAN, Sorsogon — In a rip-roaring NBA Playoffs, the Timberwolves, Pacers, Clippers, and Knicks dominated the game over their opponents in their fourth game on Monday, April 29.

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue their undefeated streak against the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference first-round series, showcasing their dominance with another victory.

Still, Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks flex their advantage against their opponents ahead of the game.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers displayed an amazing resistance, tying their first-round matchup.

As the playoffs continue, all teams showcase their excellent performances, hoping to advance to the next round and end the seven games early.

Timberwolves remain unscathed over Suns

In a stunning display of dominance, the Minnesota Timberwolves emerged victorious in a nail-biting Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns, securing a flawless 4-0 sweep.

Led by their standout All-Stars, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Timberwolves showcased their resilience and skill, clinching a memorable win with a final score of 122-116.

Edwards showcased his remarkable skills by erupting for 31 points in the second half after a nine-point first half in which he struggled from the field on a 2-of-8 effort.

He finished the game by scoring an impressive 40 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal, two blocks, and 13 of 23 field goals, including 7-of-13 from long distance, highlighted by a jaw-dropping monster dunk.

Karl-Anthony Towns delivered a stellar postseason performance with 28 points and ten rebounds, supported by Jaden McDaniels’ 18-point contribution.

The Timberwolves displayed resilience in overcoming Kevin Durant and Devin Booker’s 82 combined points to secure the series clincher on the Suns’ home court.

Booker and Durant delivered standout performances for the Suns, with Booker notching a career playoff high of 49 points alongside six assists, five rebounds, and two steals, with 20 of 21 free throws and 3 of 5 shots from long distance, including a transition three that put the Suns up, 99-95 early in the fourth quarter.

Durant scored 33 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four blocks on a 12-of-17 shooting effort.

However, their efforts were insufficient to halt the Timberwolves’ relentless march to victory, resulting in a resounding 4-0 sweep for Minnesota.

One of the defining moments came when Edwards drained his sixth three-pointer of the game, propelling the Timberwolves to a 105-101 lead with 5:30 remaining on the clock.

The Timberwolves advance to the next round, where they will face the winner of the Lakers vs. Nuggets series (Denver leads 3-1 and can close it out at home on Monday).

This is the first time the Timberwolves have advanced to the playoffs in 20 years. Their last playoff series win was in 2004 when Kevin Garnett was the team’s star.

Pacers towered over Bucks

In a focal Game 4 clash between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Pacers capitalized on their home-court advantage to secure a commanding 3-1 series lead with a resounding 126-113 victory.

Myles Turner led the charge for the Pacers, showcasing his versatility with a career-high seven three-pointers en route to a stellar performance of 29 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. They broke the franchise’s NBA playoff record with 22 threes to beat Milwaukee in their fourth game.

According to Turner, their first game had some weaknesses in defense and a lack of maximization of open shots.

“A lot of it is read and react, which is pretty much what our whole offense is,” he said.

The Bucks, already grappling with injuries to key players Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, faced further adversity as they lost another vital contributor early in the game as Bobby Portis was ejected in the first quarter.

Despite a valiant effort to stay competitive, led by Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, the Bucks struggled to contain the Pacers’ offensive onslaught.

Tyrese Haliburton also made significant contributions, knocking down five three-pointers on his way to 24 points, while Nembhard orchestrated the offense effectively with 15 points and nine assists.

Despite Middleton’s impressive 25-point, 10-rebound, five-assist effort, and Lopez’s 27 points and nine rebounds, the Bucks ultimately fell short in their bid to claw back into the game.

With the series shifting back to Milwaukee for Game 5, the Pacers can close the series on the Bucks’ home court.

Knicks still ahead on 76ers

Jalen Brunson ignited a remarkable performance in Game 4, urging the New York Knicks to a thrilling 97-92 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers and securing a commanding 3-1 series lead.

By recording a career playoff-high 47 points and ten assists, Brunson’s heroics electrified the Madison Square Garden faithful and left a lasting impression on fans and opponents alike.

“The Philadelphia fanbase is, I said this before, they’re very relentless and very passionate. I mean, I’m an Eagles fan, I would know. But seeing the Knicks here and hearing the Knicks here, it was pretty cool and it’s awesome,” said Brunson.

OG Anunoby’s contributions were equally crucial, as he notched a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds while taking on defensive duties against Joel Embiid in the decisive fourth quarter.

Embiid, who played the entire second half after the 76ers struggled in his absence, couldn’t muster a basket in the fourth quarter, finishing with 27 points, ten rebounds, and six assists.

Despite his efforts, the Knicks capitalized on their relentless pursuit of second-chance opportunities, outscoring the 76ers with 21 second-chance points and dominating the rebounding battle with a 52-42 advantage.

With the series now poised to return to New York for Game 5, the Knicks have a prime opportunity to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference semifinals and continue their postseason journey.

Clippers squared the game with Mavericks

In a thrilling matchup, the Los Angeles Clippers battled back to even the series in their Western Conference first-round against the Dallas Mavericks, securing a hard-fought 116-111 victory.

Paul George and James Harden delivered stellar performances to secure the crucial victory.

George erupted for 33 points, including a clutch step-back three-pointer late in the fourth quarter, while Harden chipped in with 33 points of his own, including 15 in the final period to seal the win for Los Angeles.

However, the Mavericks staged a remarkable comeback bid in Game 4 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers, rallying from a staggering 31-point deficit in the first half.

Kyrie Irving led the charge for the Mavericks, nearly single-handedly spearheading their comeback with a sensational performance of 40 points, including an impressive 6-for-12 shooting from beyond the arc.

Luka Dončić also contributed 29 points and ten rebounds for Dallas, although he struggled with his shooting efficiency, going 10-for-24 from the field and 1-for-9 from three-point range.

Despite Irving and Dončić’s combined efforts, the Mavericks couldn’t entirely complete the comeback, ultimately coming up just short against a resilient Clippers.

With the series now deadlocked at 2-2, both teams will look to seize control in what has become a best-of-three battle for advancement to the next round of the playoffs.

“Our back’s against the wall, we can’t go home down 3-1,” said Harden.